Adam Jones declined to be traded by the Baltimore Orioles last month. Now his decadelong run as the team's center fielder appears to be ending.

Jones will play right field in Friday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox. Cedric Mullins, who was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, will make his major league debut in center field.

The 33-year-old Jones hasn't played an outfield position other than center field since 2007. He has more than 1,500 career games in center and less than 40 at left and right field combined.

Jones alluded to the change in a tweet Friday, saying he embraced the change.

End of an Era!!!! Embrace Change!!!! — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) August 10, 2018

Jones has a minus-18 defensive runs saved this season, according to Baseball Info Solutions. That ranks 34th among MLB center fielders.

After using his contractual right to block a trade by the Orioles, Jones said July 31 that he earned the right to choose to stay in Baltimore. The five-time All-Star can become a free agent after the season.

In 49 games with Double-A Bowie, Mullins hit .313 with six homers, 28 RBIs and nine stolen bases. With Triple-A Norfolk, he hit .267 with five homers, 18 RBIs and 12 steals in 59 games.

To make room for Mullins on the 25-man roster, the Orioles designated Danny Valencia for assignment.