Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right wrist inflammation, the team announced.

Trout hasn't played since Aug. 1, when he hurt his wrist during a feet-first slide into third base in Tampa Bay. The Angels said the DL move was retroactive to Monday.

Trout had a cortisone injection in his wrist Monday.

This is the second-longest injury absence of Trout's seven full big league seasons, surpassed only by his 39-game absence last season after he tore a ligament in his left thumb on a headfirst slide.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.