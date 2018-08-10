        <
        >

          Angels OF Mike Trout lands on DL with right wrist inflammation

          4:50 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right wrist inflammation, the team announced.

          Trout hasn't played since Aug. 1, when he hurt his wrist during a feet-first slide into third base in Tampa Bay. The Angels said the DL move was retroactive to Monday.

          Trout had a cortisone injection in his wrist Monday.

          This is the second-longest injury absence of Trout's seven full big league seasons, surpassed only by his 39-game absence last season after he tore a ligament in his left thumb on a headfirst slide.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices