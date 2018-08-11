Nolan Arenado has clear discomfort in his right shoulder after helping turn a double play and leaves the game in the fifth inning. (0:34)

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado left Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the fifth inning with a sore right shoulder.

Arenado might have tweaked his shoulder while turning a double play in the third inning against Los Angeles. He was covering second base on a play that was scored 3-5-3.

He was 0-for-2 against Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda. Arenado is hitting .307 this season with 29 homers and 82 RBIs.

Ryan McMahon replaced the five-time Gold Glove-winning Arenado at third base.