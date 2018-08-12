Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Sale had missed the past two weeks with inflammation in his pitching shoulder. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that the All-Star left-hander could throw 100 pitches against Baltimore if he is not rusty.

To make room for Sale on the roster, the Red Sox optioned right-hander Brandon Workman to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Sale, 29, is 11-4 with an American League-best 2.04 ERA in 22 starts this season. He is tied for third in the majors with 207 strikeouts.