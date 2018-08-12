Hyun-Jin Ryu's return to the Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation will send Kenta Maeda and Ross Stripling to the bullpen.

Manager Dave Roberts announced Sunday that Ryu will be activated from the disabled list Wednesday and start that night against the San Francisco Giants.

The left-hander has been sidelined since May 2 with a groin injury he suffered when the muscle tore off the bone during a start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is 3-0 with a 2.12 ERA in six starts this season.

Hyun-Jin Ryu is set to make his first start Wednesday for the Dodgers since May 2. Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

The right-handed Maeda is 7-7 with a 3.80 ERA this season. He has started 20 games for the Dodgers and has made 22 appearances in all. The right-handed Stripling, who was an All-Star this season, is 8-3 with a 2.62 ERA in 28 appearances (17 starts).

Roberts lauded Maeda and Stripling for their "unselfishness" in accepting the moves to the bullpen. Stripling's stay in the bullpen might be temporary, however.

"Our hope is to get Ross back in the starting rotation," Roberts told reporters, according to the Los Angeles Times. "He's earned it."

With Maeda and Stripling in the bullpen, the Dodgers' rotation will consist of left-handers Ryu, Clayton Kershaw (5-5, 2.58 ERA), Rich Hill (5-4, 3.62) and Alex Wood (7-6, 3.58) and right-hander Walker Buehler (5-4, 3.32). Wood is also coming off the disabled list Tuesday after dealing with adductor tendinitis.

The Dodgers are using a closer-by-committee approach in the bullpen with Kenley Jansen sidelined because of an irregular heartbeat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.