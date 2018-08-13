The 100s tracker: Boston's 114 pace? Good. The O's? Not so good

With a weekend sweep of the lowly Orioles, the Red Sox managed to increase their already torrid pace -- but Boston still has some work to do to spend the final weeks of the season chasing 116 wins. There is also one fewer team on the positive side of our 100s tracker this week as a four-game losing streak has dropped the Astros off the triple-digit-win pace.

Meanwhile, the Orioles, Royals and White Sox are all still on pace for 100-plus losses. It would be just the second time that there have been three 100-loss teams in the same league. It happened in 2002, with the Devil Rays, Royals and Tigers.

THE 100-WIN-PACE CLUB

Boston Red Sox (85-35)

On pace for 114 wins

• The Red Sox moved to 50 games above .500 with their win Sunday, a mark the franchise hadn't been at since 1946. The Red Sox had been 50 or more games above .500 just three times prior to 2018, in 1912, 1946 and 1915 -- the top three seasons (in terms of wins) in Red Sox history. Their franchise record for wins is 105.

Red Sox's 100-win seasons: three (1946, 1915, 1912)

New York Yankees (74-43)

On Pace for 102 wins

• The Yankees have 19 100-win seasons, more than any other team, and they've come with a lot of postseason success, too. In 12 of those seasons, they've won the World Series, and in 15, they've at least reached the World Series.

• Yankees' 100-win seasons: 19 (most recent: 2009)

What it means:

• The Red Sox and Yankees are both currently on pace to win more than 100 games. This would be just the fourth time in the divisional era that a pair of 100-win teams came out of one division.

THE 100-LOSS-PACE CLUB

Baltimore Orioles (35-84)

On pace for 114 losses

• The Orioles are 49½ games behind the Red Sox in the American League East entering the week. Only three teams in the divisional era have finished more than 50 games out of first: the 1998 Marlins, 1998 Devil Rays and 1979 Blue Jays.

• Orioles' 100-loss seasons: 11 (most recent: 1988)

Kansas City Royals (35-82)

On pace for 113 losses

• The Royals won the 2015 World Series and now appear headed for a 100-loss season. The last team to win the World Series, then suffer a 100-plus-loss season within the next four years was the Diamondbacks. They won the 2001 World Series, then went 51-111 in 2004.

• Royals' 100-loss seasons: four (2006, 2005, 2004, 2002)

Chicago White Sox (42-75)

On pace for 103 losses

• Not even Adam Engel's HR robbery skills can save the White Sox from 100 losses -- or at least, that's how it's looking. This would be the White Sox's first 100-loss season since 1970. Since that season, 22 franchises have had at least one 100-loss season, and the Mariners and Tigers have each had five such seasons.

• White Sox's 100-loss seasons: three (1970, 1948, 1932)

What it means:

• If three teams reach 100 losses, 2018 would tie for the second-most 100-loss teams in baseball history. Three teams reached 100 losses in 1985, 1965, 1964, 1962, 1961, 1954, 1912 and 1908. In 2002, four teams reached 100 losses.

• The Royals and Orioles are both on pace for 112 losses. The only season in which two teams had at least 110 losses was 1969, when the Padres and Expos each lost 110.