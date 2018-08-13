        <
          CC Sabathia goes on disabled list after one-hit effort

          NEW YORK -- The Yankees placed starting pitcher CC Sabathia on the 10-day disabled list Monday with right knee inflammation.

          The move comes one day after Sabathia threw a six-inning one-hitter in the Yankees' 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers. The 18-year veteran has been dealing with a degenerative issue in the knee for some time. It has forced him in recent seasons to pitch while wearing a leg brace around the knee.

          Sabathia went to the ground in the second inning Sunday, landing awkwardly as he fielded a short comebacker off Joey Gallo's bat. Although Sabathia threw wide as he tried to get Gallo at first, the play was ruled an infield hit -- the only base hit Sabathia allowed.

          In 22 starts this season, Sabathia is 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA. He has 106 strikeouts, seven of which came in Sunday's win.

          Along with Sabathia's departure to the DL, the Yankees called up reliever George Kontos from Triple-A. He was joined by infielder Ronald Torreyes, who was recalled from their Scranton/Wilkes-Barre affiliate. In the corresponding move for Torreyes' call up, the Yankees optioned first baseman Luke Voit to Triple-A. Starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this season, was transferred to the 60-day DL.

