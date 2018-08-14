Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is away from the club for a family matter and might not be available Thursday, when he is scheduled to come off the disabled list, the team announced.
Trout was put on the 10-day disabled list on Friday because of an inflamed right wrist, a move that was retroactive to Aug. 6, when Trout received a cortisone injection in his wrist.
The 27-year-old Trout is batting .309 with 30 home runs and 60 RBIs. He leads the majors with a .459 on-base percentage.
Trout hasn't played since Aug. 1, when he hurt his wrist during a feet-first slide into third base in Tampa Bay.
The two-time MVP was out for 39 games last season after he tore a ligament in his left thumb in a headfirst slide.