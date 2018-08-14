Atlanta Braves rookie slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. homered to lead off both ends of Monday's doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, giving him a home run in four straight games.

Acuña is the youngest player to homer in four straight games in the live ball era (since 1920).

He is also the first player to lead off both games of a doubleheader with home runs since Baltimore's Brady Anderson did so in 1999 against the Chicago White Sox.

Acuna, who has four leadoff home runs, is making a bid to be the NL's top rookie despite missing a month with a left knee injury.

His home run leading off Game 2 Monday was his 17th and gave him 38 RBIs in 255 at-bats.