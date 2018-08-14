Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano was reinstated Tuesday after serving an 80-game suspension for violating baseball's joint drug agreement.

Editor's Picks Ten secrets to the success of playoff contenders There's more to winning baseball games than meets the eye, so we took a deeper look for hidden reasons why the best teams are so good.

The eight-time All-Star tested positive for Furosemide, a diuretic often used to mask banned substances in urine tests.

Cano, 35, will be in uniform and available for Tuesday night's game against the Athletics in Oakland. A second baseman for most of his career, Cano has been playing first base and some third during his rehab stint and could see action at first base when he returns to the lineup.

Dee Gordon has played second for the Mariners in Cano's absence and is batting .278 with 22 RBIs. Cano hasn't played since May 13, when he broke his wrist after being hit by a pitch. The suspension came two days later, on May 15.

Cano appeared in 39 games with the Mariners this season, batting .287 with four home runs and 23 RBIs.

The Mariners trail the Athletics by 2 /12 games for the second wild-card spot.

Cano would not be eligible to play in the post-season because of the suspension.