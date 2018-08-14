The Pittsburgh Pirates have sent highly-touted right-hander Shane Baz to the Tampa Bay Rays as the player to be named later in the Chris Archer trade.

Keith Law ranked Baz the 65th best overall prospect and the No. 3 prospect in the Pirates system.

Editor's Picks Delmon Young Trade Tree: How to flip a bust for 15 years of talent The Rays took Young with the No. 1 pick in 2003. And while he had his moments, trading him was a master stroke that's still paying off.

Pittsburgh acquired Archer from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline for right-hander Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Austin Meadows.

Archer is 1-0 in two starts for the Pirates.

Baz, 19, was a first-round draft pick of the Pirates in 2017. He had two shutout appearances in the Class-A Appalachian League last week, throwing 4.2 innings on Monday, then coming back with five scoreless inning on Saturday. He struck out 12 while allowing seven hits and four walks in the two appearances.

For the season, Baz had a 3.97 ERA in 45.1 innings over 10 starts, with 23 walks and 54 strikeouts. He leads the Appalachian League with a 26.1 percent strikeout rate while a majority of the contact against him is coming on the ground.

Glasnow made his third start Sunday against Toronto, limiting the Blue Jays to one run on two hits and just two walks, while striking out six in five innings.

Meadows is playing for Triple-A Durham. In 11 games, he is batting .333 with three home runs and eight RBIs.