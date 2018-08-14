Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a "small stress fracture" in his right fibula, manager Terry Francona said Tuesday.

Francona said there's no timetable for Bauer's return as the team is waiting for more information.

Bauer was hit by a line drive on Saturday against the White Sox and exited the game. On Sunday, Bauer was still limping in the clubhouse and he took precautionary X-rays. At the time, Francona had expected Bauer to be OK for his next start, Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Left-hander Tyler Olson has been called up from Triple-A to fill the roster spot.

Right-hander Adam Plutko will get the start on Saturday. Francona said right-hander Josh Tomlin is another candidate to be inserted into the rotation, but would need to be stretched out. Tomlin could return this week from a hamstring strain.

Bauer (12-6), an All-Star this season, is second in the American League in strikeouts (214) and third in ERA (2.22). This is his first career DL stint.

"Knowing Trev, he'll keep his arm in shape and he'll be raring to go whenever he's ready," Francona said before Cleveland's game against Cincinnati. "There's never a good time. But he'll keep his arm good and strong."

Francona said he texted with Bauer on Tuesday afternoon.

"He said he was sorry," Francona said, laughing. "You feel for him. He has put himself in such a good place."

Cleveland is in complete control in the AL Central, leading second-place Minnesota by 12½ games coming into the day. But any lingering issue with Bauer could hurt the team's chances of advancing in the playoffs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.