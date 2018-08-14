ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is out of the lineup Tuesday after the active career hits leader re-aggravated a left hamstring injury.

Beltre, who suffered the injury against Arizona on Monday, already has been on the disabled list twice with the same injury this season.

Manager Jeff Banister said he would rest Beltre for a couple of days before getting another evaluation. Texas has an off day before beginning a four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Beltre got hurt when scoring from second base in the eighth inning of a 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday night. The 39-year-old Beltre, who has 3,137 career hits, came home on a bloop single to left-center. He appeared to pull up a bit after rounding third base.