Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a leadoff home run for the third straight game Tuesday night, following up on his leadoff homers in both games of Monday's doubleheader against the Miami Marlins.

Acuna sent the first pitch he saw from Miami's Trevor Richards, a 90 mph fastball, over the left-field fence, making him the second player in modern MLB history (since 1900) to hit a leadoff homer in three straight games. He joins Brady Anderson, who did it in four straight games for the Baltimore Orioles in April 1996.

Acuna also has homered in five straight games. At 20, he is the youngest player in MLB history to pull that feat.

Acuna, who has five leadoff home runs this season, is making a bid to be the NL's top rookie despite missing a month with a left knee injury. His 18 homers this season are the most all-time by a player age 20 or younger over his first 67 career games.