OAKLAND, Calif. -- Seattle Mariners ace James Paxton was pulled in the first inning Tuesday night after being hit by a line drive and replaced by Felix Hernandez.

The Mariners announced that X-rays were negative and said Paxton has a bruised left forearm.

Paxton allowed a leadoff home run to Oakland's Marcus Semien and struck out Matt Chapman before Jed Lowrie lined a 2-1 pitch back up the middle. The ball hit the lefty on his pitching arm.

Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton leaves the field in the first inning Tuesday night after being struck in his left arm by a line drive off the bat of Oakland's Jed Lowrie. AP Photo/Ben Margot

Manager Scott Servais and a team trainer rushed from the dugout to check on Paxton.

Paxton is 10-5 with a 3.68 ERA this season. He entered the day 11th among qualified starters with 3.6 wins above replacement, per Fangraphs.

Hernandez quickly began warming up to make his first career relief appearance following 398 starts. The 32-year-old was removed from the rotation last week amid a season full of struggles.

Hernandez walked Khris Davis before getting a double-play grounder from Matt Olson.

Seattle began the day 2½ games behind Oakland for the second AL wild card.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.