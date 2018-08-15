James Paxton takes a liner off the wrist from Jed Lowrie in the first inning and has to exit the game. (0:24)

The Seattle Mariners have placed ace pitcher James Paxton on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm contusion.

The Mariners announced the roster move Wednesday, one day after Paxton left Seattle's game against Oakland in the first inning after being struck on his left arm by a line drive.

Manager Scott Servais said after Tuesday's 3-2 loss that Seattle "probably got a little lucky" regarding the severity of Paxton's injury. The Mariners have not disclosed a timeline for how long they will be without the star left-hander.

Paxton, 29, is 10-5 with a 3.68 ERA in 24 starts this season. The Mariners will use veteran right-hander Felix Hernandez, who recently had been demoted to the bullpen, as Paxton's replacement in the rotation.

In a corresponding roster move also announced Wednesday, the Mariners recalled right-hander Christian Bergman from Triple-A Tacoma.