Umpire Joe West worked his 5,164th career game Wednesday, passing Bruce Froemming for second all time.

West, who worked third base in Minnesota as the Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4, trails only Bill Klem, who worked 5,375 games.

Joe West says he'd like to work long enough to hold the MLB record for games worked as an umpire. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

"We got Dom Perignon for him, and the base [third] he worked," said Doug Eddings, who was the plate umpire in Minnesota. "It'll never happen again, ever. ... It's history. No one is close enough to ever get there again."

Klem worked as an MLB umpire for 37 years and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1953.

West, who has worked an MLB-record 40 seasons as an umpire, has said he would like to stick around long enough to pass Klem.