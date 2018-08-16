Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr., who had homered in five straight games -- the last three against the Marlins -- was hit by the first pitch from Miami starter Jose Urena Wednesday night, leading to a benches-clearing scuffle.

Acuna was hit near his left elbow and remained on the ground a few minutes as players from both sides shouted at one another, pushing and shoving.

Acuna eventually was able to get up and walk down to first base to run the bases. But in the top of the second inning, Acuna, who had been flexing his left arm as he took his position in left field, signaled to the bench and came out of the game. There was no immediate word on his possible injury.

Eileser Hernandez replaced Urena.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was furious, as it initially appeared Urena was not going to be ejected. But umpires tossed the righthander -- who came into the night with a 3-12 record -- out of the game after further discussion. Snitker was also then ejected.

Acuna, 20, is the youngest player in major league history to homer in five straight games, and had hit leadoff home runs in three straight games, all against the Marlins.