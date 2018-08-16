Ronald Acuna Jr. gets hit on the first pitch of the game by Jose Urena, resulting in the benches clearing and Urena and Braves manager Brian Snitker being tossed. (1:28)

A CT scan performed Wednesday night on Ronald Acuna Jr.'s left elbow came back normal, and the rookie outfielder is considered day-to-day, the Atlanta Braves announced Thursday.

Editor's Picks Acuna drilled by first Urena pitch, sparking melee Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr., who had homered in five straight games, was hit by the first pitch thrown by Marlins starter Jose Urena on Wednesday night, sparking a melee that led to benches and bullpens for Atlanta and Miami emptying twice.

Acuna was hit by the first pitch thrown by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena on Wednesday night, sparking a benches-clearing incident. Acuna had homered in five straight games, including the past three against Miami.

The pitch that hit Acuna was clocked at 97.5 mph, the fastest pitch Urena has ever thrown to open a game, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Urena and Braves manager Brian Snitker were ejected. Snitker had angry words for the pitcher as he led the first exodus from Atlanta's dugout toward the mound.

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. escaped a major injury after being drilled on the left elbow by a 97.5 mph pitch thrown by the Marlins' Jose Urena. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

"I think it's pretty evident what I thought," Snitker said after the game, which the Braves won 5-2 to complete a four-game sweep. "That's a shame. The young man is just playing the game, doing what he loves to do. A damn shame."

Acuna was hit near his left elbow and remained on the ground for a few minutes as players from both sides shouted at one another, pushing and shoving. Acuna eventually was able to get up and walk down to first base to run the bases.

In the top of the second inning, Acuna, who had been flexing his left arm as he took his position in left field, signaled to the bench and came out of the game. X-rays taken on Acuna's elbow Wednesday night came back negative.

"I know that wasn't the Marlins," Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said. "That was just Jose Urena. I don't understand it. Makes no sense. Just because a player is having fun playing the game, swinging the bat incredibly well obviously, that just makes no sense. That was incredibly classless on Jose Urena's part."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.