New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo left Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after a fastball hit his bat and his left hand in the third inning.

X-rays on Nimmo's left index finger came back negative.

Nimmo fell to the ground in pain, clutching his hand. The ball bounced to third and the play was ruled a ground out, ending Nimmo's streak of reaching base in 10 consecutive plate appearances.

He had singled in his first at-bat Thursday. In the 10 at-bats, Nimmo had two triples, two doubles, four singles, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. He had a 5-for-5 night against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Nimmo was replaced in right field by Jose Bautista.