        <
        >

          Ball hits Brandon Nimmo's finger; X-rays come back negative

          5:30 PM ET
          • ESPN

          New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo left Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after a fastball hit his bat and his left hand in the third inning.

          X-rays on Nimmo's left index finger came back negative.

          Nimmo fell to the ground in pain, clutching his hand. The ball bounced to third and the play was ruled a ground out, ending Nimmo's streak of reaching base in 10 consecutive plate appearances.

          He had singled in his first at-bat Thursday. In the 10 at-bats, Nimmo had two triples, two doubles, four singles, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. He had a 5-for-5 night against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

          Nimmo was replaced in right field by Jose Bautista.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices