Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. on Wednesday night, which led to a benches-clearing scuffle.

Acuna had homered in five straight games -- the last three against Miami. Urena's discipline will start Friday unless it is appealed.

Braves first base coach Eric Young was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his role in the incident, MLB said Thursday.

Urena and Braves manager Brian Snitker were ejected. Snitker had angry words for the pitcher as he led the first exodus from Atlanta's dugout toward the mound.

The pitch that hit Acuna was clocked at 97.5 mph, the fastest pitch Urena has ever thrown to open a game, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Acuna was hit near his left elbow and remained on the ground for a few minutes as players from both sides shouted at one another, pushing and shoving. Acuna eventually was able to get up and walk down to first base to run the bases.

Order appeared to be restored until Acuna walked near the mound on his path to first base, took off a protective wrap and tossed it toward the mound. That led to players again spilling out of both dugouts and bullpens. No punches were thrown.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.