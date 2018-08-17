The Rangers pull off the second triple play in the majors this season and only the third 5-4 one in the expansion era. (0:51)

The Texas Rangers turned a rare 5-4 triple play in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels Thursday night.

With the bases loaded, Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar (filling in for the injured Adrian Beltre) made a strong stop on a hard grounder by Angels second baseman David Fletcher.

Profar then stepped on third, tagged the runner who had been on third, Taylor Ward, and threw to Rougned Odor at second to force out right fielder Kole Calhoun.

It was the third 5-4 triple play in the expansion era (since 1961), according to ESPN Stats & Information research. The White Sox did it on Sept. 18, 2006, against the Tigers, and the Phillies did it Sept. 12, 2007, against the Rockies.

It was also the first triple play for the Rangers since May 20, 2009, and the sixth in their history.