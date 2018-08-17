The Cincinnati Reds have placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day disabled list with a right lower leg contusion, the team announced Friday.

Votto suffered the injury nearly two weeks ago when he was hit by a pitch from the Washington Nationals' Ryan Madson on Aug. 4.

He had played regularly since then but sat out a pair of games against the New York Mets on Aug. 7 and 8 and left Monday's loss to the Cleveland Indians in the seventh inning.

Votto, 34, is hitting .284 this season with nine home runs and 55 RBIs in 118 games.

To replace Votto on the 25-man roster, the Reds called up outfielder Aristides Aquino from Double-A Pensacola for his first major league stint. The 24-year-old was hitting .249 with 18 homers and 49 RBIs in 107 games for Pensacola.