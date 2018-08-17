Second baseman Ian Kinsler has been activated off the 10-day disabled list by the Boston Red Sox and is starting against the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced Friday..

In addition, the Red Sox placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the DL with a left hamstring strain.

Kinsler was put on the DL with a strained left hamstring on Aug. 4 after playing just three games with the Red Sox after being acquired at the trade deadline in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

With Dustin Pedroia shelved indefinitely, the Red Sox acquired the 36-year-old Kinsler and $1.8 million to help with his contract from the Angels in exchange for two minor-league players.

Kinsler had gone 4-for-10 with two RBIs since joining the Red Sox, and he is hitting .244 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs this season.

Devers is hitting .242 with 16 homers and 55 RBIs and has started 99 of the 102 games in which he's appeared this season.