CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, one of the leading candidates for the AL Cy Young Award, will be out four to six weeks because of a stress fracture in his right leg.

Bauer, who believes he'll return earlier than the team's timetable, was hit by Jose Abreu's liner Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. He experienced soreness and swelling, and an MRI on Tuesday revealed the injury.

Cleveland holds a 12-game lead over Minnesota in the AL Central entering Friday and will have to clinch the division without Bauer. The right-hander is 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA in 25 starts and is among the league leaders in ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts.

Bauer could return during the regular season in mid-to-late September.

He played catch from his knees -- while wearing a walking boot -- with an athletic trainer Friday afternoon at Progressive Field.