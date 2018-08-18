Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale, who came off the disabled list last Sunday, has returned to the 10-day DL with left shoulder inflammation, team president Dave Dombrowski announced Saturday.

The move was retoactive to Wednesday.

Last Sunday, Sale, making his first start in two weeks, had 12 strikeouts in five innings against the Baltimore Orioles to extend his streak of scoreless innings to 28. He also has not given up a home run in 68 innings.

Sale, 29, is 12-4 with an American League-best 1.97 ERA and 219 strikeouts. He leads the major leagues in opponent batting average (.175) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.50).

Over his past seven starts, Sale has 79 strikeouts and just six walks.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Red Sox recalled reliever Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket.