Minnesota Twins right-hander Ervin Santana was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday because of recurring symptoms related to the finger injury that kept him out most of this season.

Santana, 35, didn't make his 2018 season debut until late July after having surgery to remove calcium deposits from his right middle finger in early February. He has made five starts, going 0-1 with an 8.03 ERA.

Manager Paul Molitor said he's not sure if Santana will return to pitch this season.

"It's a combination of some discomfort and I don't think it's working quite as well. We all see how it's been going to this point," Molitor told reporters, according to the Pioneer Press.

Santana told reporters he's "going to take off is to try to make it right, try to make it better, and that way I don't have to worry about it."

Left-handed prospect Stephen Gonsalves will take Santana's spot in the rotation and start Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. He is 9-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 18 starts for Triple-A Rochester this season.

Santana signed a four-year, $55 million contract with the Twins before the 2015 season. He has a $14 million option for next season that includes a $1 million buyout. He is 30-25 with a 3.68 ERA in 85 starts with the Twins.

In other moves Sunday, the Twins reinstated outfielder Robbie Grossman (hamstring) from the disabled list, recalled right-hander Alan Busenitz from Rochester and sent outfielder Johnny Field there in his place.