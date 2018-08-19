Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams

Jake Arrieta is joined by New York Little Leaguer Greg Bruno and evaluates the youngster's performance in their win over Texas. (0:41)

Every August, Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is the mecca for Little League baseball players from around the world who dream of playing professional baseball. This year, those dreamers were once again treated to a taste of the real thing.

The second MLB Little League Classic showcases divisional rivals as the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies meet for a regular-season game at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday Night Baseball. But before that game, Little Leaguers had a chance to spend some time with the big leaguers who were also in Williamsport to play ball.

The Phillies and Mets make their way to Williamsport

Looking forward to seeing our friend @mconforto8 and trading pins with him and his @mets teammates today! pic.twitter.com/UdJU6yLpft — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 19, 2018

The big kids have arrived at the #LittleLeagueClassic! pic.twitter.com/p2IO7Pja40 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 19, 2018

We have arrived in Williamsport. Seth Lugo and Ricky Bones were greeted by the team from Puerto Rico. #Mets #LLWS2018 pic.twitter.com/MJsWfHLwrk — Wayne Randazzo (@WayneRandazzo) August 19, 2018

Settling in to catch a game

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier and his son Blake hang out with Coventry, Rhode Island's players in the stands. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Jose Bautista settles in with Little League players to take in Sunday's International pool play in Williamsport. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Just a couple dudes who enjoy Dingers! Big Al, you are the man!!! #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/K8aFEKNa4Y — Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) August 19, 2018

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

It's Pennsylvania; you bet there are Phillies fans in the house

Cesar Hernandez signs autographs for Phillies fans at Williamsport. Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera works the crowd at Williamsport. Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Kids, meet Thor; Thor, kids