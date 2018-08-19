New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius left Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays because of an apparent leg injury.

Gregorius suffered the injury in the first inning when he collided with Blue Jays first baseman Kendrys Morales while beating out an infield single. He received attention from Yankees medical personnel but remained in the game and scored a run later that inning.

He took the field in the top of the second inning, but Ronald Torreyes replaced him at shortstop before the top of the third. The Yankees have not disclosed the exact nature of Gregorius' injury.

Gregorius, 28, is batting .270 with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs this season.