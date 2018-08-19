Tigers change starting pitcher after mix-up

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Detroit Tigers had to change their starting pitcher for their game at Minnesota after a mixup with Jacob Turner.

The Tigers had planned to go with Turner, but the right-hander hadn't met a required 10-day waiting period since being designated for assignment on Aug. 10.

Instead, Detroit recalled left-hander Daniel Stumpf from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday and Buck Farmer made his first start of the season. Farmer went 5-5 with a 6.75 ERA in 11 starts for the Tigers last year.

Stumpf takes the roster spot of right-hander Zach McAllister, who was designated for assignment after Saturday's 7-5 victory over the Twins.