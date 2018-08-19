After a video of him reaching 110 MPH on a throw went viral, Michael Kopech became a lot more well known. (0:57)

The Chicago White Sox will promote top pitching prospect Michael Kopech to make his major league debut Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins.

Kopech, 22, is 7-7 with a 3.70 ERA in 24 starts this season at Triple-A Charlotte. The hard-throwing right-hander has 170 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings this season and has been outstanding over his past seven starts, going 4-0 with a 1.84 ERA over that stretch.

The White Sox have not made a corresponding roster move yet, but they announced Kopech's debut on their official Twitter account Sunday.

Chicago acquired Kopech as part of the 2016 blockbuster trade that sent All-Star pitcher Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Kopech was ranked as baseball's No. 9 overall prospect last month by ESPN's Keith Law.