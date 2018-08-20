Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura has returned from paternity leave and is back in the lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros.

The All-Star, who is leading the Mariners with a .314 average, will bat third in the first game of a crucial three-game series in Seattle, facing right-hander Gerrit Cole.

Mariners shortstop Jean Segura went on the paternity list on Friday. Ted S. Warren/AP Photo

The Mariners also recalled outfielder Ben Gamel from Triple-A Tacoma. Gamel, who was optioned to Tacoma on Aug. 1, hit .290 in 72 games played for the Mariners and was batting .349 in Tacoma. Gamel will play right field and bat seventh.

Seattle is looking for offense after being outscored 27-7 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. The Mariners salvaged one win in that series.

The Mariners trail the Oakland Athletics by 3½ games for the second wild-card spot and are behind the Astros by 4½ games in the American League West.

In corresponding moves, the Mariners optioned outfielder Guillermo Heredia to Triple-A Tacoma and right-handed reliever Matt Festa back to Double-A Arkansas.