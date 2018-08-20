        <
        >

          White Sox manager Rick Renteria taken to hospital as precaution

          7:35 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MINNEAPOLIS -- Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been taken to a hospital after complaining of lightheadedness.

          The 56-year-old Renteria was at the ballpark when the issue arose and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center as a precaution. A team official said tests didn't show any problems.

          Bench coach Joe McEwing will serve as manager for Monday night's one-game makeup in Minnesota before the teams travel to Chicago for a two-game series.

          Renteria is in his second season as the White Sox manager.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices