Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has been cleared and will be activated from the disabled list for Monday night's home game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Jansen will resume his role as the team's closer immediately.

Kenley Jansen was expected to be out four to six weeks, but he's back after 10 days. John Cordes/Icon Sportswire

"He's excited," Roberts said. "He seems like he's ready to pitch two innings tonight. We'll temper that."

Jansen was placed on the disabled list Aug. 10 with an irregular heartbeat after experiencing issues while in Colorado.

It was projected Jansen would miss four to six weeks, but the right-hander said he had no symptoms or reactions to medication, and the doctors gave him the all-clear Monday.

Jansen dealt with issues related to an irregular heartbeat in 2011 and again in 2012. That year, doctors performed a catheter ablation on Jansen. The All-Star said he was told there's a good chance he will need a similar heart surgery in the offseason.

Despite the stint on the disabled list, Jansen is second in the National League in saves with 32, trailing only leader Wade Davis of the Colorado Rockies (35).

