Orioles outfielder Adam Jones and Blue Jays rookie catcher Danny Jansen are 10 years apart in age, 13 years apart in MLB service time and aren't related, yet Monday's game in Toronto was a reunion of sorts for the two.

In the early part of his professional baseball career, Jones played for the Class A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and lived with an area family. One member of that family was a then-9-year-old Jansen.

Reunited with my old host family @D_Jansen31. So proud of you pimp. From waking me up at 7am before you had to go to school and me getting in at 4am from a loooong bus trip, to playing against each other in the show!!!! This is a Movie. — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) August 20, 2018

"We got to share a moment and he hit me on the chest and said 'I'm proud of you, man. You made it, '" Jansen said, according to the Toronto Sun, following the Jays' 5-3 win. "I always loved watching him and telling people the story that I had Adam Jones in my house when I was a kid."

Jansen is batting .381 since being called up by the Blue Jays on Aug. 12 but hadn't faced off against Jones' Orioles until Monday.

While Jansen notched a double in his team's win, Jones has some bragging rights against the rookie, as Jansen twice flew out to the veteran outfielder.