MIAMI -- New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday after receiving what manager Aaron Boone called "a pretty bad bruise" on his left heel Sunday.

He will not be in the lineup Tuesday when the Yankees open a two-game series against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees is checked out by trainer Steve Donohue, manager Aaron Boone #17 and first base coach Reggie Willits #50 after a collision with Toronto's Kendrys Morales Sunday. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Boone had hinted that the large amount of swelling associated with the injury could ultimately send Gregorius to the DL. His DL stint will be retroactive to Monday. To take Gregorius' roster spot, the Yankees are recalling first baseman Luke Voit from Triple-A.

Gregorius was hurt in the first inning of Sunday's 10-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays when he collided with Blue Jays first baseman Kendrys Morales while beating out an infield single. After spinning in the air and landing awkwardly on his feet, Gregorius received attention from medical personnel at first base. He remained in the game and scored a run later in the inning. He later left the game.

"Nothing broken or anything like that, but he's got a pretty significant bruise on his heel," Boone said Sunday.

Gregorius was later replaced at shortstop by utilityman Ronald Torreyes. It appears Torreyes will be playing second base during Gregorius' time on the DL, while second baseman Gleyber Torres moves over to short, a position with which he has familiarity. Boone has often described Torres as a shortstop playing second base due to his strong arm and athletic ability of covering ground at the position.

Gregorius is batting .270 with 22 home runs and 74 RBI. The 28-year-old went to New York-Presbyterian Hospital for more tests Sunday.

The Yankees now have three of their top power threats, Gregorius, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, on the 10-day DL. Starting pitcher CC Sabathia also is on the 10-day DL, but is expected to come off in the coming days. Sanchez is scheduled to begin playing in rehab games at the Yankees' facility in Tampa this week. It's still uncertain when Judge will be back.

Without Gregorius, Judge and Sanchez, the Yankees are missing players who account for 31 percent of their home-run production this season.