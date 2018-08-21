Tim Kurkjian explains why Yu Darvish likely being done for the season is the best thing for him so he can return fully healthy next year. (0:40)

Yu Darvish's injury-plagued first season in Chicago has come to an end as the Cubs announced the right-hander will miss the rest of the season with more damage in his pitching arm.

An MRI has revealed a stress reaction in Darvish's right elbow and a triceps strain, the Cubs said Tuesday, injuries that will force him to be shut down for six weeks.

Darvish underwest tests after he lasted just one inning in a rehab start Sunday for Class A South Bend. He shook his arm as he left the field after striking out the final batter of the first inning with a 95 mph fastball.

When Darvish warmed up for the second, he threw six pitches and winced on each one. Miguel Amaya, who caught Darvish's rehab start for South Bend on June 25, walked to the mound and summoned manager Jimmy Gonzalez and a trainer. After a short discussion, Darvish walked to the dugout.

"During warm-ups the next inning, I felt something in there,'' Darvish said Sunday. "Last time [in June] I did feel the same thing, [but] I continued to throw. This time I stopped.''

Darvish, who turned 32 last week, signed a $126 million, six-year contract with Chicago in February. He made just eight starts in his first year with the Cubs, going 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA.