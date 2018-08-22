The Chicago White Sox have placed All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu on the 10-day disabled list after he had outpatient surgery on his lower abdomen/groin area Tuesday.

Abreu had been scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's home game against the Minnesota Twins. The team said he was being treated for lower abdomen pain after complaining of discomfort there when he arrived at the ballpark.

Abreu is expected to be able to resume baseball activities in about two weeks, according to the White Sox.

Also Tuesday, White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia was placed on the 10-day DL with a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring suffered during Monday's night's game. He will be sidelined for three to six weeks.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.