Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Tommy Pham dislocated his right ring finger during the team's 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

X-rays were negative and Pham is day-to-day.

Tommy Pham has had a broken foot and a dislocated finger in less than a month with the Rays. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Pham was in the midst of his best night with the Rays since coming over in a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals on July 31. He was 3-for-4 with an RBI double.

After his third hit of the night, he dove back into first on a pickoff in the bottom of the eighth and left the game.

Pham has struggled to stay healthy with the Rays. In only his second game with the team, Pham was hit on the foot by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney and suffered a fractured right foot.

Pham, who was hitting .248 with 14 home runs, 41 RBIs and 10 stolen bases for the Cardinals, is batting .192 (5 for 26), with two RBIs and no home runs for Tampa Bay.