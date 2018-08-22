After walking a batter, Aroldis Chapman calls for the trainer and exits in the 12th inning. (0:35)

MIAMI -- New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman left Tuesday's 2-1 win in the 12th inning with pain in his left knee.

The left-handed flamethrower departed after throwing just six pitches in a relief appearance against the Miami Marlins.

After walking the inning's leadoff hitter, Isaac Galloway, Chapman threw another ball to the Marlins' next hitter, Rafael Ortega, before motioning to the Yankees' dugout. A brief conversation between Chapman, manager Aaron Boone, team trainer Steve Donohue, interpreter Marlon Abreu and Yankees infielders ensued on the pitching mound.

Following the short conference, Chapman, who has been dealing with left knee tendinitis for much of the season, came out of the game and headed back to the dugout and up the stairway to the Yankees' clubhouse for observation.

Chapman said he felt some discomfort in the knee while warming up, but the pain worsened while he was in the game, prompting him to call for the trainers.

"It was his knee again that did not feel right," Boone said of Chapman. "Same spot as he felt before. So just got him out of there. We'll get all the testing and stuff done tomorrow. Usually, it is not really an issue for us. But for him to call us out there, obviously we needed to get him out of there."

Chapman, known to register triple digits on the radar gun, topped out at 97.1 mph in the six pitches he threw.

Right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle replaced Chapman and finished the win in 12 innings. After the game, Boone said right-hander David Robertson was not available because of a tender shoulder.