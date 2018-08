The Philadelphia Philles have traded for Chicago White Sox left-hander Luis Avilan, the teams announced Wednesday.

Avilan, 29, has made 58 relief appearances for the White Sox in 2018, going 2-1 with two saves, nine holds and a 3.86 ERA.

To make room on the Phillies' 40-man roster, right-hander Jose Taveras was designated for assignment.

The White Sox received minor league right-hander Felix Paulino in return for Avilan. Paulino was 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA in Class-A and Double-A work this year.