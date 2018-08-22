Tim Kurkjian explains the impact Daniel Murphy will have on the Cubs and how he can coexist with Javier Baez. (1:06)

The Chicago Cubs placed shortstop Addison Russell on the disabled list, opening a roster spot for newly acquired Daniel Murphy, who will start at second base and bat leadoff against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Russell, who missed Tuesday's game, was put on the 10-day DL with a left middle finger sprain, retroactive to Monday. He also had been dealing with right shoulder inflammation and a leg injury.

Javier Baez, who had been serving at the team's primary second baseman this season, will move over to shortstop against the Tigers.

The Cubs sent Class A infielder Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named later or cash considerations to the Washington Nationals for Murphy on Tuesday.

Cubs president Theo Epstein on Tuesday said the team was "looking to jump-start the offense."

The team ranks 14th in the National League in scoring this month (3.2 runs per game) after entering the month first (5.0). The Cubs have scored just one run in five straight games, the second time that's happened in franchise history.

Murphy is hitting .340 since the All-Star break, ranking 10th in the majors. Over the past three seasons, Murphy is hitting .366 with runners in scoring position, the best mark by anyone with at least 500 plate appearances.

Russell is hitting .259 this season with five home runs and 37 RBIs.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.