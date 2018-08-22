The Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Rajai Davis on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday with a non-baseball-related medical condition.

The move is retroactive to Monday.

Edwin Encarnacion was activated from the 10-day disabled list to fill the open roster spot. Encarnacion had been out since Aug. 12 with a right wrist contusion.

Manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that the Indians didn't want to rush him back into the lineup.

"He's doing so good that we just want to do the right thing," Francona said.

