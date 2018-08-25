The best of MLB Players Weekend

It's Players Weekend across MLB, which means colorful flourishes on the uniforms of your favorite team -- most famously on the backs of jerseys, where nicknames will again be the primary focus of the fun.

Add some fashionable footwear to the mix, and we're guaranteed some extra drama -- and comedy -- on the diamond.

Here's (a running) look at the best moments and the most stylish stuff we're seeing from around the game as the event kicks into high gear. Check back for more -- we'll be adding to this file all weekend long.

'BOAT' sails the Gatorade seas

Fittingly, Cubs rookie David Bote hit a walk-off, 10th-inning home run Friday in the very first game of Players Weekend ... Stacy Revere/Getty Images

... meaning a guy with "BOAT" on his jersey got soaked. Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

The nickname game

Umm, both Phillies are pretty big. That's Rhys Hoskins -- 6-foot-4, 225 pounds -- on the left, and Tommy Hunter -- 6-3, 250 -- on the right. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

And the winner is ...

Gettin' their kicks

Ready for #PlayersWeekend with some 🔥 on my feet. pic.twitter.com/3XgJDkt5Et — Billy Hamilton (@BillyHamilton) August 24, 2018

Looks like I've got the right cleats for #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/9uUjTpdLzg — Andrew Miller (@a_miller48) August 24, 2018

And don't call him Shirley