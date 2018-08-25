The best of MLB Players Weekend

It's Players Weekend across MLB, which means colorful flourishes on the uniforms of your favorite team -- most famously on the backs of jerseys, where nicknames will again be the primary focus of the fun.
Add some fashionable footwear to the mix, and we're guaranteed some extra drama -- and comedy -- on the diamond.
Here's (a running) look at the best moments and the most stylish stuff we're seeing from around the game as the event kicks into high gear. Check back for more -- we'll be adding to this file all weekend long.
'BOAT' sails the Gatorade seas
The nickname game
And the winner is ...
It's really happening. 📦🍔 #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/sj2kEFCsDK— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 24, 2018
Gettin' their kicks
Straight 🔥🔥🔥. #PlayersWeekend— MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2018
(via @FlavaFraz21) pic.twitter.com/0BvAElip0g
Ready for #PlayersWeekend with some 🔥 on my feet. pic.twitter.com/3XgJDkt5Et— Billy Hamilton (@BillyHamilton) August 24, 2018
Got my feet ready! #PLAYERSWEEKEND pic.twitter.com/aWtT0jZ4nm— Josh Harrison (@jhay_da_man) August 24, 2018
We are not worthy of this 🔥 from @mookiebetts. #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/bBI0VJx08w— MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2018
Looks like I've got the right cleats for #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/9uUjTpdLzg— Andrew Miller (@a_miller48) August 24, 2018
The @Yankees are rocking heat on their feet. #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/HgPrZ1mISp— MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2018
And don't call him Shirley
Since everywhere we go people seem to think my first name is Justin! 🤷♂️😂😂 Already loving this #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/k29afc11J2— Shane Bieber (@ShaneBieber19) August 24, 2018