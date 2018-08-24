DETROIT -- Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria returned to the dugout Friday night and guided his team to a 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Renteria missed four games after experiencing lightheadedness Monday in Minnesota, but doctors cleared him to return for Friday night's game at Detroit.

Bench coach Joe McEwing had been managing the White Sox in Renteria's place. Renteria had been in Chicago, but the team said his medical tests are now finished.

The White Sox also play at Detroit on Saturday night and Sunday. Chicago went 2-2 in the four games under McEwing.

