DETROIT -- Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been cleared by doctors to rejoin the Sox, although it is not clear if he'll arrive in time for the start of Friday night's game at the Detroit Tigers.

Renteria has missed four games since experiencing lightheadedness Monday in Minnesota. Bench coach Joe McEwing has been managing the White Sox in his place. McEwing was preparing to do so again Friday night, but he said Renteria was en route to Detroit.

Renteria has been having medical tests, but the team says those are now finished.

The White Sox also play at Detroit on Saturday and Sunday.