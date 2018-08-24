        <
        >

          Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'

          6:21 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Hefty price tags in Beverly Hills are nothing new, but Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander got a surprise when his lunch bill came to more than $1 million on Friday.

          The bill from the waiter at the Cabana Cafe at the Beverly Hills Hotel included $30 pancakes, a $42 salad and ... $1 million for "Dodger Killer."

          Former tennis player Mardy Fish, who dined with Verlander, also posted a picture of the $1,095,198.20 receipt, saying he picked up the tip.

          Verlander and the Astros won the 2017 World Series, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a deciding Game 7 for the team's first championship.

          The AL West-leading Astros are visiting the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series. Verlander, who is 12-8 with a 2.65 ERA and 223 strikeouts this season, is scheduled to pitch in Saturday's game.

          Verlander, who is making $28 million this season, has only faced the Dodgers three times during the regular season over his career, going 3-0 with a 2.91 ERA and 27 strikeouts. He appeared in two games during last year's World Series against the Dodgers, going 0-1 while giving up five runs in 12 innings with 14 strikeouts.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices