          Three minor leaguers get suspensions for drug violations

          6:53 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Two pitchers and an outfielder in the rookie level of the minor leagues have been suspended because of drug violations.

          The commissioner's office announced the penalties Friday.

          Houston outfielder Carlos Diaz, with the Gulf Coast League Astros, was suspended 56 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.

          Milwaukee pitcher Franklin Hernandez, on the roster of Helena in the Pioneer League, was banned 76 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.

          Chicago Cubs pitcher Braxton Light, who's with the Arizona League Cubs, was penalized 50 games testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant.

