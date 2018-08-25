The Toronto Blue Jays are not expecting Troy Tulowitzki back this season, meaning the shortstop will miss all of 2018 due to injuries to both feet.

Manager John Gibbons told reporters Saturday that Tulowitzki is unlikely to return this year.

Tulowitzki hasn't played in the majors since July 28, 2017, when he suffered ligament damage that required surgery from stepping on another player's foot while running the bases. He underwent a second surgery in April to remove bone spurs from both heels.

The five-time All-Star has missed at least 30 games in seven consecutive seasons.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.