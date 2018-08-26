ANAHEIM, Calif. -- One day after showing off a million-dollar receipt for his lunch for being a "Dodger killer" from The Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander revealed that his meal was comped.

The hotel jokingly charged Verlander an extra $1 million since Houston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series last year.

The receipt went viral, for many things, including how expensive the items were, such as the $30 pancakes, $42 chicken salad and $10 cranberry juice.

"The manager came over, and we ended up laughing about it," Verlander said. "They actually ended up comping the meal. Everyone was talking about how expensive the pancakes were and the salad. It was comped. It worked out well for both sides."

Verlander (13-8) didn't have his best stuff in his start Saturday night, but he did just enough in his six innings of work to lead the Astros to an 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.